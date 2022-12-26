Georgina Rodriguez gives Cristiano Ronaldo a Rolls-Royce as Christmas gift

Georgina Rodriguez has recently gifted a Rolls-Royce for her partner as well as professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for Christmas.

On Sunday, the model turned to Instagram and posted a video for her over 42 million followers as she shared a glimpse of the luxurious gift to the footballer.

In the clip, Georgina could be seen donning a red dress as she directed the ex-Manchester United player out to their driveway where she presented him with the convertible white Roller worth $301,650.

In the video, the Spanish model also showed a montage of festivities as she walked through dining area along with children.

In the caption, the 28-year-old model wrote, “A magic Christmas night... ‘Os amoooo – Gracias Santaaaa’,’ which translates to ‘Love you guys, thanks Santa’”

Within no time, the post garnered approximately 4.9 million likes while fans showered a lot of love in the comment section.



Cristiano also shared an image of the ‘lavish car’ on IG story where he thanked Georgina and said, “’Obrigado meu amor’, translating to ‘Thank you my love’.”



