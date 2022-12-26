Nicolas Cage reveals what type of role he wants to do

Nicolas Cage stated in a recent interview that he has never performed in a musical but would like to do so, according to Mid-Day.
Nicolas has been featured in various films from several different genres; however, he never got a chance to star in a musical. He shared that he would like to do so now and he thinks he would do good as Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.
Nicolas said, "I haven't done a musical yet, I'd like to try that. I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."
When asked if he would like to play any specific character in a musical, Nicholas said, "I think I'd make a good Pontius Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicolas will be seen in Renfield and The Old Way in 2023.
