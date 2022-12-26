 
Monday December 26, 2022
Nicolas Cage reveals what type of role he wants to do

Nicolas Cage will be seen in Renfield and The Old Way in 2023

By Web Desk
December 26, 2022
Nicolas Cage stated in a recent interview that he has never performed in a musical but would like to do so, according to Mid-Day.

Nicolas has been featured in various films from several different genres; however, he never got a chance to star in a musical. He shared that he would like to do so now and he thinks he would do good as Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Nicolas said, "I haven't done a musical yet, I'd like to try that. I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."

When asked if he would like to play any specific character in a musical, Nicholas said, "I think I'd make a good Pontius Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicolas will be seen in Renfield and The Old Way in 2023.