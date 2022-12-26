Perrie Edwards shares glimpses of a cosy Christmas with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son

Perrie Edwards recently shared pictures of her cosy Christmas with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their baby boy, Axel.
On December 26, Perrie Edwards took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures of her Christmas well-spent with her 16.6 million Instagram followers.
According to Daily Mail, the Little Mix star showed her delicious Christmas Dinner and her little boy having dinner.
The happy couple gleefully posed with their baby boy, in front of the Christmas tree, in the first picture.
The singer captioned the post, "Christmas shenanigans! I hope everyone had a lovely Christmas," followed by a red heart emoji.
Perrie also captured memories with her polaroid camera, also sharing a selfie with her mother, who joined her for Christmas.
