Lacey Chabert speaks in favour of Hallmark over Candace Cameron Bure ‘leadership change’ comment

Lacey Chabert has recently spoken in favour of Hallmark Channel after Candace Cameron Bure criticises the present leadership of the channel.



In a new interview with Vulture, the Party of Five star, who’s worked in over 35 projects, said, “I found a real home in Hallmark.”

She continued, “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked.”

Earlier, Candace went to Great American Family (GAF) as she pointed out that she made this move because of “the change of leadership and it became a completely different network than when I started” via Wall Street Journal.

Candace commended GAF as she remarked that the show would “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its stories”. However, she received major backlash over this comment.

Lacey on the other hand, accepted the changes at Hallmark, stating, “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission.”

“I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon,” explained Mean Girls actress.

Lacey mentioned, “You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can’t comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved.”

“I’m with Hallmark, and I work for them. I’m so sorry, but I’ll just have to leave it at that,” she added.