Shahid Kapoor celebrates Mira Rajput as she becomes a face of haircare brand

Shahid Kapoor is proud of Mira Rajput for becoming a face of haircare brand

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are couple goals. They have always been national favourites because of the affection they show to each other. Their PDA leaves their fans gushing over the bond they two share.

He took to his Instagram stories to celebrate Mira’s achievement who just became the face of a haircare brand. Mira who herself is a fashion influencer and runs a YouTube channel where she talks about fashion and healthy diet.

Shahid re-shared the post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Mira Rajput, killin it!! So proud!! ” The post shows Mira flaunting her flowy hair and wearing a halter grey outfit. The two of them tied the knot back in 2015.

On account of Christmas, Mira posted a picture of herself with Shahid and wrote, "Merry Christmas from me and my Santa for life. And our two elves who are too busy with presents and pyjamas."







