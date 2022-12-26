Liam Payne defends girlfriend Kate Cassidy after fans called her gold digger

Liam Payne clapped back at trolls against his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy as fans accused her of dating the singer ‘just for the money’.
The One Direction alum has been making a buzz with his love life since he sparked a romance with blonde beauty Kate, the following break up with Maya Henry.
The 29-year-old singer turned heads around with his appearance on the red carpet where he arrived looking dashing with Kate.
The X Factor star shared a screenshot of his interaction with an unknown person where he hit back at gold-digger claims: “Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn't be turned, I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn.
“We make each other better people,” Liam added.
He continued: “If it was just for the money I'd give her all of it."
The singer continued “It's not though (please remember I'm hella (expletive)) and I know I'm fun and a loveable person. And I don't give (expletive) to say that for the first time in my life I'm happy to be me and that's priceless."
Kanye West cancelation: No one saw it coming in 2022
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega learned various skills to properly portray the iconic role of Wednesday Addams
Arjun Kapoor unveils the reason why he had to skip the Christmas celebrations with Malaika
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 will be premiering on Netflix March 16, 2023, and will once again consist of...
Earlier, 'Avatar' director James Cameron hits out superhero films, 'that's not the way to make movies'
Avatar sequel can break the record of The Batman after crossing $400 million on global debut, experts