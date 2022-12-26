Karan Johar jets off to unrevealed destination with kids 

Karan Johar was spotted at Mumbai airport with his children Yash and Roohi. Karan and the kids were seen in matching outfits.
A paparazzi account on Instagram posted a video of Karan with his children as they entered the airport.
His kids were twinning in matching printed sweatshirts and pants. All three of them are wearing comfy clothes for the travel.
KJo opted a black outfit with an oversized jacket and T-shirt.
Karan is gearing up for his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.
Recently, Karan wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.
