Meghan Markle’s unusual first Christmas gift to Prince William revealed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shocked members of the royal family with her first ever Christmas gift to brother-in-law Prince William.



According to reports, Meghan presented an unusual gift to the Prince of Wales as she joined Prince Harry’s family for first Christmas in 2017.

According to Mirror, Meghan gifted William a spoon engraved with words ‘cereal killer’ after struggling to pick a present.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in Finding Freedom, the biography about Meghan and Harry, write, “Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family.

"At least one of her gifts was a huge hit – a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

According to royal experts, Meghan had shocked members of the royal family with her gift to Prince William.