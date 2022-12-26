Kanye West is BIGGEST canceled celebrity of 2022: Report

2022 saw Kanye West slump down from music and fashion icon to problematic deranged, and anti-Semitic rapper, which led to the South China Morning Post calling it the rapper faced "biggest cancelation of 2022."

The Hong Kong newspaper added the Grammy winner's appalling anti-Semitic tirades had cost him a massive fortune in 2022.

Almost everyone from his lawyers to agents, and mouth-watering endorsement partners, including Adidas, has cut ties with Ye.

Forbes estimated the universal cancelation led the 45-year-old's worth to dip from US$2 billion to US$400 million.

It began with the "White Lives Matter" t-shirt controversy at a Paris fashion show, which snowballed into antisemitism claims on mainstream and social media.

The final straw was the West's endorsement of Hitler, saying, "I see good things about Hitler. [...] I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

The striking anti-Semitic comments forced even staunch West supporters to back off and back the cancelation campaign of the rapper.



