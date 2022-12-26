Avatar: The Way of Water achieves major box office milestone globally: Deets inside

Avatar: The Way of Water has recently retained the top spot for the second week in a row, according to media reports.
The Wrap reported that Avatar’s sequel grossed over the holiday weekend in the United States with $19.5 million.
Not only that, the science fiction movie also managed to cross the $700 million mark worldwide on this Christmas weekend.
The outlet shared industry experts’ view about the movie, predicting, “a higher total over the last four days, after it garnered $434.5 million at the box office on its global debut.
James Cameron, the director of Avatar, pointed out that the sequel “has to earn $2 billion to break” the record of The Batman, which marked as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year.
Interestingly, experts revealed that the first Avatar movie grossed a record of $785.2 million (domestic) and $2.9 billion global. However, some analysts commented that the sequel would be able to cross the $200 million opening weekend threshold.
For the unversed, three movies that accomplished this highest mark were Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million) and 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220 million).
