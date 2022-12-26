Russell Crowe shares tribute to grieving ‘Gladiator’ fan who lost her mother in 2021

Russell Crowe paid a special tribute to a grieving Gladiator fan who lost her mother last year due to COVID-19.
Russel, 58, who starred in the historical drama film released in 2000, was left touched on Sunday after a fan shared a heart breaking message on Twitter.
“22 years ago today i got Gladiator on DVD. For the last 22 years straight it's been our Christmas day movie,” she tweeted.
“Me and my mum loved it. I lost her to Covid late last year, so today I'm sitting down and carrying on the tradition alone. Thanks for the memories Russell Crowe,” she added.
Russell re-tweeted her post and added a special message. He wrote, “Merry Christmas. Sorry for your loss.”
A Beautiful Mind star’s fans praised his kind act towards the fan, with one tweeting, “So nice of you to take the time and reach out to her. I am sure that made her day and made being without her mum a little easier to take today.” Another added, “You are a good man.”
Russell won the Best Actor Oscar in 2001 for his portrayal of Roman general turned gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius in the historic drama.
