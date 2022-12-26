 
Monday December 26, 2022
Russell Crowe shares tribute to grieving ‘Gladiator’ fan who lost her mother in 2021

Russell Crowe tweeted, 'Merry Christmas. Sorry for your loss'

By Web Desk
December 26, 2022
Russell Crowe shares tribute to grieving ‘Gladiator’ fan who lost her mother in 2021

Russell Crowe paid a special tribute to a grieving Gladiator fan who lost her mother last year due to COVID-19.

Russel, 58, who starred in the historical drama film released in 2000, was left touched on Sunday after a fan shared a heart breaking message on Twitter.

“22 years ago today i got Gladiator on DVD. For the last 22 years straight it's been our Christmas day movie,” she tweeted.

“Me and my mum loved it. I lost her to Covid late last year, so today I'm sitting down and carrying on the tradition alone. Thanks for the memories Russell Crowe,” she added.

Russell re-tweeted her post and added a special message. He wrote, “Merry Christmas. Sorry for your loss.”

A Beautiful Mind star’s fans praised his kind act towards the fan, with one tweeting, “So nice of you to take the time and reach out to her. I am sure that made her day and made being without her mum a little easier to take today.” Another added, “You are a good man.”

Russell won the Best Actor Oscar in 2001 for his portrayal of Roman general turned gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius in the historic drama.