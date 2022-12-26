Prince Harry ‘blind to Diana’s most attractive quality’ in Meghan Markle comparisons

File Footage

Prince Harry has been called out for missing a key aspect of Princess Diana during his Meghan Markle comparisons that truly ‘set her apart’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Eden.

Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this claim in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he claimed, “The days when their fraternal bond of affection was the most reassuring feature of royal life are long gone. As are the days when Harry was the essence of a popular 21st-century prince: not only good-looking and a brave soldier, but someone who could laugh easily at himself.”

“There was precious little laughter in the three hour-long episodes released by Netflix. Instead we were presented with a toe-curling account of their romance and a partial and one-sided diatribe of their perceived treatment at the hands of the media and the monarchy.”

“No opportunity to include references to the late Princess of Wales were missed.”

“The first episode featured footage of a young William and Harry playing at a piano, accompanied by their parents alongside a soundtrack of Diana talking about her two sons.”

“William appears to tell Harry not to stand on his toe, and Diana says: ‘William: he’s a typical three-year-old. Very enthusiastic. Whereas perhaps Harry is more quiet and just watches. He’s certainly a different character altogether.’”

“For Harry, the similarities with his mother are striking. ‘So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum,’ he says in the documentary.”

“‘She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.’”

“How sad, then, that he does not remember one of Diana’s most attractive qualities — that even in the depths of her despair over her marriage to Prince Charles, she never sought to favour one son above another.”

“Indeed, whenever she felt that family attention was being directed too much at William the future king, she would make a point of including Harry. Even the late Queen Mother was reprimanded on one occasion by the princess, who was angered by the way the matriarch always wanted her oldest grandson at her side for family events, rather than Harry.”