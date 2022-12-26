Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc a ‘one-sided Netflix diatribe’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for creating a very ‘one-sided Netflix diatribe’ that’s the ‘saddest attack yet’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Eden.

The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.

In it he wrote, “Of all the bitter and wretched words uttered by Prince Harry yesterday, the saddest, surely, were those directed at the Royal Family.”

“From the perceived coldness of Kate to airbrushing his father, he set about their reputations with the same icy disdain he accuses the royals of directing towards him.”

“But perhaps the most telling moments of this self-serving exercise were those in which he monopolised the memory of his late mother as some sort of justification for his actions. Meghan and Princess Diana were ‘so similar’, he declared, and like his mother his wife had suffered at the hands of the paparazzi.”

Before concluding he also added, “Quite how Prince William will feel at this blatantly public grab for Diana’s legacy remains to be seen.”