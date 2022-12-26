Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc a ‘one-sided Netflix diatribe’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for creating a very ‘one-sided Netflix diatribe’ that’s the ‘saddest attack yet’.
This claim has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Eden.
The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.
In it he wrote, “Of all the bitter and wretched words uttered by Prince Harry yesterday, the saddest, surely, were those directed at the Royal Family.”
“From the perceived coldness of Kate to airbrushing his father, he set about their reputations with the same icy disdain he accuses the royals of directing towards him.”
“But perhaps the most telling moments of this self-serving exercise were those in which he monopolised the memory of his late mother as some sort of justification for his actions. Meghan and Princess Diana were ‘so similar’, he declared, and like his mother his wife had suffered at the hands of the paparazzi.”
Before concluding he also added, “Quite how Prince William will feel at this blatantly public grab for Diana’s legacy remains to be seen.”
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega learned various skills to properly portray the iconic role of Wednesday Addams
Arjun Kapoor unveils the reason why he had to skip the Christmas celebrations with Malaika
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 will be premiering on Netflix March 16, 2023, and will once again consist of...
Earlier, 'Avatar' director James Cameron hits out superhero films, 'that's not the way to make movies'
Avatar sequel can break the record of The Batman after crossing $400 million on global debut, experts
King Charles III has been garnering praises for his first Christmas speech as a monarch