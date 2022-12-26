King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in first Christmas message as monarch

King Charles III recalled memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he broadcast his first Christmas message as monarch on Sunday.

In his emotional speech the Britain's new King also paid tribute to the "selfless dedication" of the public service workers, many of whom are in a fight with the government over pay.

King Charles appeared getting emotional as he paid a heartwarming tribute to his mother in a historic first address - both for Charles personally and the UK as it marks the first time any King has made a televised speech on 25 December.

The monarch appeared to be grateful to members of the public who had shown love and sympathy in the wake of her death in September.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

In a pre-recorded address from St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle - where the Queen was laid to rest alongside her husband Prince Philip - Charles said: "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family,"

King Charles honoured the Queen’s legacy throughout his speech, remembering her belief in the power of “everlasting light” and her faith in people to touch the lives of others. He also spoke about the "great anxiety and hardship" experienced by many.