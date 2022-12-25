Kareena Kapoor drops adorable video of hubby Saif Ali Khan on Christmas 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating Christmas at an undisclosed location with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.
On the occasion of Christmas, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a video of Saif playing his guitar.
Bebo wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all…Merry Christmas everyone."
Kareena and Saif recently jetted off to an anonymous location with their kids to celebrate Christmas.
In the post, Saif is dressed in white kurta-pajamas, draping a shawl and the actress of Lal Singh Chaddha seen in a pink night suit.
Soon after she shared the video, fans were dropping comments on it. A fan commented, "Saif is a Vibe."
Saba Pataudi also took part in the comment section and wrote, "Merry Christmas bhai bhabs n bachas, Lots of light n love."
The Royal Family took to Instagram to extend heartfelt Christmas wishes to their ‘followers’
Britney Spears has been receiving one offer after the other
Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' proved that art has no boundaries
In honour of 'Spirited' becoming the most-watched Apple TV+ movie ever, the Ryan Reynolds decided to celebrate in a...
Kanye West alleged Ye24 merch is laced with antisemitism
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West has been having a time of her life