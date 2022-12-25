Kareena Kapoor drops adorable video of hubby Saif Ali Khan on Christmas

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating Christmas at an undisclosed location with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.



On the occasion of Christmas, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a video of Saif playing his guitar.

Bebo wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around. Love, light, and music to all…Merry Christmas everyone."

Kareena and Saif recently jetted off to an anonymous location with their kids to celebrate Christmas.

In the post, Saif is dressed in white kurta-pajamas, draping a shawl and the actress of Lal Singh Chaddha seen in a pink night suit.

Soon after she shared the video, fans were dropping comments on it. A fan commented, "Saif is a Vibe."

Saba Pataudi also took part in the comment section and wrote, "Merry Christmas bhai bhabs n bachas, Lots of light n love."



