Kim Kardashian’s daughter North imitates her in hilarious TikTok: Watch

North West, 9, has savage TikTok game.

Kim Kardashian’s eldest child took to her TikTok page on December 23, 2022, and poked fun at her mom as she promoted products of her brand SKIMs.

In the clip, North uses a face filter to make herself appear angry while mouthing along to audio of Kim. The audio features Kim promoting some of her SKIMs clothing. North makes hilarious faces as she mocks her mother saying, “How cute?!” and more in the video.

This is not the first time Kim was butt of her daughter’s jokes. Previously, the North, whom Kim shares with Kanye West, pranked her by using a filter to make it look like her eyebrows had been shaved off.

According to Hollywood Life, North shares her TikTok account with Kim, and the page is managed by the reality star, so nothing is posted without her approval. The nine-year-old is totally already slaying the social media game, though, just like her mama!

In another instance, North pulled a prank on her three-year-old brother Psalm West as she drew on his face while he slept soundly.

In her look, North resembles a lot to her father, rapper Kanye West, and shares some of his personality traits as well. However, the nine-year-old takes her after her mother’s love for fashion and makeup.

The young girl accompanied Kim to Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. North had her own custom outfits made for the trip and stepped out to show off her unique sense of style on multiple occasions throughout the week, as per Hollywood Life.