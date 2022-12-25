Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would live in US for THIS reason

Sarah Ferguson believes Princess Diana would be living both in the UK and US if she were alive today.

The Duchess of York fondly spoke about her bond with the former Princess of Wales while branding her 'iconic' and 'inspirational.'

She said: "I think first and foremost she’d be hugging her grandchildren and so proud of both her sons and their wives.

"She'd be travelling between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace. She would also be championing her causes when it came to children's charities."

Speaking to Marie Claire earlier, she added: "I don't miss her, because she's with me. Last night I had a dream about her, and I know she’s with me. And I’m just so proud of her, and she’d be so proud of her sons and beautiful grandchildren," he noted.