Meghan Markle talks about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth

The fourth episode of Meghan and Harry's documentary covers the wedding of the duo, their first official foreign visit to Australia, the birth of Archie and their visit to South Africa.

In the same episode Meghan Markle expresses her views about Queen Elizabeth and talks about the time she spent with the Queen.

She recalls, "My first official engagement with Her majesty was very early as we got married.We took the royal train and we had breakfast together that morning. I had a really great time with her."

And when Meghan is asked, "What do you talk about with the Queen of England? The Duchess answers, "I treated her as my husband's grandmother. And knowing that of course there has to be completely different sense of propriety and whatnot in public."

She adds, "When you are sitting and having breakfast to just be able to talk. I mean when we got into the car in-between the engagements. She had a blanket and pulled it over my knees. We are sitting in the car with this blanket and I thought I recognize, respect and see that you are the Queen. But in this moment I am grateful that there is a grandmother." figure.

Meghan says, "Because that feels like family. And because I was so so close to my grandmother. And I took care of her in her final years. Yeah, it was a such a good day, we laughed."