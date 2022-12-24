 
Saturday December 24, 2022
Cardi B extends support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez case verdict

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot

By Web Desk
December 24, 2022
Cardi B and many other celebrities recently extended their support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting the rapper in the foot.

The 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a post from a fan in which Cardi B was asked to call her lawyer Lisa Moore to help Megan.

Re-tweeting the post, the WAP hit-maker wrote: “Referrals will be went”.

Moreover, The Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae also sent a “huge, love and peace to Megan Pete’, referencing Megan’s real name.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the trial came on Friday after the Canadian rapper shot Megan in the feet during a drunken argument in 2020.

The 30-year-old rapper could be jailed for 22 years as a convict in the assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.