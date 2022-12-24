Cardi B extends support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez case verdict

Cardi B and many other celebrities recently extended their support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting the rapper in the foot.
The 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a post from a fan in which Cardi B was asked to call her lawyer Lisa Moore to help Megan.
Re-tweeting the post, the WAP hit-maker wrote: “Referrals will be went”.
Moreover, The Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae also sent a “huge, love and peace to Megan Pete’, referencing Megan’s real name.
Meanwhile, the verdict in the trial came on Friday after the Canadian rapper shot Megan in the feet during a drunken argument in 2020.
The 30-year-old rapper could be jailed for 22 years as a convict in the assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
