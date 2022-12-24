Shakira ex Gerard Pique enraged after his employees mocked Clara Chia Marti 

Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique would not let his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti's harassers go easily after they mocked her with embarrassing poster.
If rumours are to be believed, the former footballer was enraged after some of his employees made fun of Marti by making humiliating posters of her face.
The poster was leaked online which has the words “Wanted. Reward. Kosmos Employee. She is crazy” written on it in Spanish.
As reported by Sports Manor, Pique is looking for the culprit, however, his colleagues have made a pact to not reveal his name.
Pique made his first public appearance with Marti just months after he parted ways with Shakira post 12-year-long romance.
Even though the Waka Waka singer and the sports star did not reveal the reason behind their split, fans of the duo have speculated that Pique cheated on Shakira with Marti.
However, no official reports have come to the light regarding the rumours.
