Harper Beckham bakes delicious Christmas treats with dad David, mom Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham treated fans with a glimpse of their family’s fun holiday treats preparing competition.

Ahead of the holiday celebrations, David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have retreated to their country home in the Cotswolds.

The adorable pair has been spending their time taking part in fun festive activities including gingerbread house baking competition.

The 47-year-old football star, his wife, 48, and their youngest daughter Harper, 11, competed to decorate the best gingerbread house.

The Spice Girl star also shared videos of the fun process and results with their followers on Instagram, giving a glimpse at David’s work, which he called "simple" creation.

"Simplicity wins, every time," David told Victoria, before she joked, "David seems to be eating more than…"Of Harper's house, she then remarked: "Here's Harper's, which looks amazing."

Harper's house was a declared winner, decorated with colourful sprinkles and lots of Drumstick Squashies.

"Mine is amazing," she reassured her mother in the clip, before describing her mother's as "very simple."

Victoria, again addressed her followers, saying that Harper was "very confident" her house would outdo David's.

"Now, I am very confident that my gingerbread house is going to be better than David's. Harper's will be better than both of them," she said.