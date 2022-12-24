Jennifer Garner beau John Miller had to woo Ben Affleck before proposing his ex-wife

File Footage

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller had to take permission from her ex-husband Ben Affleck to marry the 13 Going on 30 star.



An insider revealed to National Enquirer that Garner has said yes to the CaliGroup CEO after he popped the question after Affleck’s approval.

"John has run the gauntlet to show he's both husband material and stepdad material,” the source said, “which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jen, but to Ben as well."

Garner is a mother to three kids with Affleck; Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, while Miller has two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

Fortunately, the Argo actor gave green signal to Miller after he reportedly "passed those tests with flying colours" and now he and Garner are planning the wedding.

"This has been a milestone year for Jen and she's going to take that to a new level in 2023 with a wedding for the ages!" shared the source.