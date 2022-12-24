Romeo Beckham drops loved-up snaps with Mia Regan from pre-Christmas vacay

Romeo Beckham gave fans a sweet glimpse into his pre-Christmas holiday with girlfriend Mia Regan and left the internet in awe.
The professional footballer and his girlfriend, both 20, spent the festive holiday time on a hike up in the mountains.
The adorable couple shared their vacation snaps after they had rekindled their romance last month.
David and Victoria Beckham's middle son and the model treated their Instagram followers with loved-up selfies taken at the Lake District.
The pictures showed Romeo and Mia adorably smiling with the incredible sights behind them in full view.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Romeo treated his 3.6million followers with a beautiful click of Mia and captioned it as, “My girl”, with a heart and kiss emoticon.
Romeo confirmed he's back together with his Mia last month, which came four months after the couple confirmed their split.
