Prince Harry ‘lives for vague accusations’: ‘Guessing game keeps them in the papers’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have are being blasted for sprinkling bits of “vague accusations” for the attention they attract.



This accusation has been issued by royal author and host of To Di For podcast Kinsey Schofield.

She started by addressing speculations on what might be included in Prince Harry’s memoir and warned Fox News Digital, “Don't expect any big revelations because Harry and Meghan have proven that they will only go so far.”

“I would argue that they enjoy the attention that the vague accusations attract,” Schofield even went as far as to say.

“The guessing game keeps them in the papers that they tell you they hate.”

“But when are we going to stop pretending that Harry and Meghan have been silenced and acknowledge that they have been working hard for years behind the scenes to get their version of events out?”