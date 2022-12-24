Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘delusional’ bid to stay miserable ‘forever’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their ability to ‘maintain their victimhood and ‘determination to remain miserable’.
This claim has been brought this claim to light by Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi.
She began by mocking Meghan Markle’s comments about being ‘fed’ not ‘thrown’ to the wolves and admitted that the duo seems hell bent on ‘becoming miserable’.
She was even quoted saying, “It’s one thing to for one half of the couple to be this delusional and also self-aggrandizing but these two, bind to each other’s victimhood and bind to and seem to work each other up into new levels of bloody lunacy.”
In Ms Panahi’s eyes “Its some sort of Munchausen sorta coupledom here if their victims” they seem “so determined to be miserable.”
