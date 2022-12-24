Royal Family announces King Charles' first Christmas Broadcast as monarch

The Royal Family recently announced King Charles III’s first Christmas broadcast as the monarch.

The official Instagram account on Saturday shared that the new monarch will be carrying on the old tradition of the family.

“Tomorrow The King’s first Christmas Broadcast as Monarch will be available to watch from 3 pm GMT on our YouTube channel (link in bio),” the social media post announced.

“The tradition dates back to His Majesty’s Great-Grandfather King George V, who used the then relatively untried medium of radio to make his first Christmas Broadcast from Sandringham in 1932, with words drafted by Rudyard Kipling,” the caption stated.





“It was the outbreak of war in 1939 which firmly established the Royal Christmas Broadcast. With many now facing an uncertain future, King George VI spoke live to offer a message of reassurance,” the family recalled.

“Queen Elizabeth II made the first televised Christmas Broadcast in 1957. Over the course of her 70-year Her Majesty’s Broadcasts chronicled both the life of the nation and of The Monarchy. The Broadcast was one of the rare occasions when The Queen gave her own views on societal changes, as well as often speaking of her own personal Faith,” the caption added.