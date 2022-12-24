Pakistan at risk of encountering new COVID-19 variant from China: NCOC

Masked citizens pass through a crowded street in Pakistan. — AFP/File

China's decision to dismantle its "zero-COVID" regime has put Pakistan at risk of a encountering a new COVID-19 variant, as the neighbouring country lifted its lockdown and travel curbs, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

The NCOC said that the new variant may enter Pakistan after the ease in the coronavirus-related restrictions in China, which went through an abrupt shift in policies.

The country loosened its rules to curb the increasing COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began three years ago after protests broke out against its tough restrictions.

But officials from the NCOC said that Pakistan is fully prepared to control the new variant. They said that the country has dealt with the COVID variants in the past in a timely manner.

They said that there is a low risk due to the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the vaccination of 90% of the eligible population in Pakistan has been completed.

The officials also said that about 95% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Pakistan witnesses new COVID death

Meanwhile, a person suffering from COVID-19 died during the last 24 hours and 13 tested positive for the disease, the National Institute of Health's (NIH) data showed Saturday.

About 4,403 people underwent diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while 17 patients are in critical care.

On December 9, Pakistan reported another death due to the virus.

Shanghai asks residents to stay in as COVID surges

Shanghai authorities urged residents to stay at home this weekend, seeking a toned-down Christmas in the nation's most populous city.

The Omicron variant is surging weeks after the authorities abruptly ended their zero-COVID policy. While many have welcomed the easing, families and the health system were unprepared for the resulting surge of infections. Hospitals are scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities are racing to build clinics.

Shanghai typically hosts a large Christmas-themed market in a luxury shopping area along Nanjing West Road, and restaurants and retailers offer promotions to drum up business.

But the spread of Omicron is dampening celebrations.

Many Shanghai restaurants have cancelled Christmas parties normally held for regulars, while hotels have capped reservations due to staff shortages, said Jacqueline Mocatta, who works in the hospitality industry.

"There's only a certain amount of customers we can accept given our manpower, with a majority of team members who are unwell at the moment," she said.