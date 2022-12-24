 
close
Saturday December 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

Megan Thee Stallion -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- told the court how she and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident.

By AFP
December 24, 2022
Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds
Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

Los Angeles: Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a drunken argument after a celebrity party near Hollywood in 2020.

A trial in Los Angeles heard how he had ordered her to "Dance, bitch" as he shot at her several times while she stood on the road.

Lanez, 30, faces a possible 22 years in jail after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Jurors took just a few hours to return their verdict after a trial that had heard how the "WAP" hitmaker had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner´s luxury home in July of 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- told the court how she and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident.