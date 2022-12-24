Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

Los Angeles: Rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a drunken argument after a celebrity party near Hollywood in 2020.
A trial in Los Angeles heard how he had ordered her to "Dance, bitch" as he shot at her several times while she stood on the road.
Lanez, 30, faces a possible 22 years in jail after being convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
Jurors took just a few hours to return their verdict after a trial that had heard how the "WAP" hitmaker had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner´s luxury home in July of 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion -- whose real name is Megan Pete -- told the court how she and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident.
