Beyonce gears up to make her live performance return with upcoming Dubai gig 

Beyonce gears up for her first full-length concert in four years at an exclusive Dubai event in January 2023.
The Queen Bey, 41, will end her four-year-long hiatus as she’s being lined up for an hour-long show on January 21, The Sun reported on Friday.
The report further confirmed that the Crazy in Love singer will headline at five-star resort Atlantis The Palm.
A source told the media outlet, “Beyonce is being lined up to sing at Atlantis as part of a huge, luxury event in January.”
“The hotel has put on a range of massive performances recently, with Kylie Minogue booked in to perform on New Year's Eve.”
Another source added, “It is part of a star-studded line-up of celebrations the hotel is putting on.”
“Invites have been sent out for the event with Beyonce — which is being billed as an hour-long performance — and it’s the hottest ticket in town.”
Beyonce’s last tour was the On the Run 11 Tour in 2018 with Jay- Z. She released Renaissance, her seventh solo studio album, in July 2022, and in October, it was revealed that she will be taking it on a world tour.
'Spider-Man' actor Tobey Maguire finally breaks silence on popular bully Maguire memes
Royal Family official Instagram account shared the announcement on Saturday
Jameela Jamil said, "I wanna point out the horrifying treatments of the Megans. Both Meg Thee Stallion and Meghan...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez have invited Jennifer Garner to Christmas so they would spend the holiday as one big...
Margot Robbie performed quite a daring stunt in her new movie 'Babylon'.
'The Walking Dead's star Danai Gurira is teasing an exact release date of Rick & Michonne spinoff