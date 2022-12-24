Beyonce gears up to make her live performance return with upcoming Dubai gig

Beyonce gears up for her first full-length concert in four years at an exclusive Dubai event in January 2023.

The Queen Bey, 41, will end her four-year-long hiatus as she’s being lined up for an hour-long show on January 21, The Sun reported on Friday.

The report further confirmed that the Crazy in Love singer will headline at five-star resort Atlantis The Palm.

A source told the media outlet, “Beyonce is being lined up to sing at Atlantis as part of a huge, luxury event in January.”

“The hotel has put on a range of massive performances recently, with Kylie Minogue booked in to perform on New Year's Eve.”

Another source added, “It is part of a star-studded line-up of celebrations the hotel is putting on.”

“Invites have been sent out for the event with Beyonce — which is being billed as an hour-long performance — and it’s the hottest ticket in town.”

Beyonce’s last tour was the On the Run 11 Tour in 2018 with Jay- Z. She released Renaissance, her seventh solo studio album, in July 2022, and in October, it was revealed that she will be taking it on a world tour.