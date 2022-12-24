Watch: Dwayne Johnson’s kids give ‘Dwanta Claus a makeover before Christmas’

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters have taken makeovers to another level with their festive dress up session with ‘Dwanta Claus’.

The Black Adam actor showed it his festive spirit as a blond in an Instagram video.

In one of the sections one of his daughters can even be heard saying, “Oh daddy you look so pretty daddy,” the moment after his other hands him a tutu.

The tutu however, ends up becoming the icing on the cake as Dwanta Claus can be seen putting his foot down and saying, “I also need my dignity.”

The post also featured a caption that encompassed the whirlwind makeover and reads, “First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving ‘Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas’”.



“I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY Dwanta needs a tutu… and his DIG-NUH-DEE”. (dignity)