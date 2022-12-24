Meghan Markle could still be 'Princess Henry' if loses 'Duchess of Sussex': Expert

Meghan Markle allowed to keep a title if she loses all the others, says expert.

The former actress could still be called a Princess even if Prince Harry loses the Duchy of Sussex.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals: "I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood, and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry.

"That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.

"The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway.

"I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing," she noted.