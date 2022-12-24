Ellen DeGeneres doing 'things tWitch loved' on Christmas

Ellen DeGeneres wants to honour tWitch Bossahead of Christmas.



Speaking in a new video posted on her Instagram, the 64-year-old admits that she is still shocked by the sudden demise of her colleague.

TWitch Boss attended suicide earlier this month.

“Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” Ellen began in her video.

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it — we will never make sense of it.”

The comedian continued, “And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch is to laugh, and hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him… we do the things he loved to do.”

“I know it’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everybody in the comments said, if you knew him you knew that, if you didn’t know that you saw it,” she concluded.