Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ receives 20 million views in one day

Pathaan's song 'Besharam Rung' has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube

Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan upcoming action-thriller film Pathaan gets 20 million views on internet in just one day.

The song released yesterday and soon after it came out, it got one million views 30 minutes after its release, reports News18.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry and electrifying dance moves takes over the hearts of millions.

Previously, song Besharam Rung was released from Pathaan which got popular even more when it acquired controversy over its costume selection. At present, the song has taken over the top spot on YouTube. In just 10 days, Besharam Rung has received over 100 million views.

Siddharth Aanad’s action-packed film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. It stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The film is going to mark as Shah Rukh’s comeback after a long hiatus. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.