Prince Harry’s close cousin Princess Eugenie’s ties to US revealed

file footage

Prince Harry is famously close to his cousin Princess Eugenie who, according to reports, lived in the US way before the Duke of Sussex made the decision to move his family to the US.



According to Hello magazine, Eugenie, the daughter of the disgraced Duke of York Prince Andrew, lived in New York while working for the online auction house Paddle8, before returning to the UK in 2015.

As per reports, Princess Eugenie, who remains close to Prince Harry and Meghan and even featured in their Netflix docuseries, set up home in downtown New York in the Meatpacking District, where her apartment reportedly cost about $6,000 per month.

Pictures of Eugenie’s trendy apartment from the time in 2013 show exposed brick walls with high ceilings and classic floor-to-ceiling windows with breath taking views of the Big Apple.

Talking to US Weekly back in 2013, a royal source had also revealed: “She enjoys walking to work every day,” with another source sharing, "She loves New York!"

Princess Eugenie was also often spotted at Madison Square Garden at basketball games, and even made a return to US sports stadiums with Prince Harry at the 2022 Super Bowl.

However, Eugenie returned to the UK in 2015 and later married Jack Brooksbank in 2018; the couple welcomed their son August in 2021.