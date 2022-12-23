Prince William shares Wales family Christmas board game: 'Like playing alot'

Prince William talks about celebrated Christmas games in the Royal Family.
The Prince of Wales revealed that there is one board game that he enjoys playing with his family but it often frustrates him too.
During a chat with Radio Marsden, a young boy named Henry asked the future King: "What is your favourite board game?"
William replied: "Henry, we are playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love Monopoly, that's good and Risk, have you played Risk before?
"That's a good board game, it goes on for hours and usually everyone gets very cross because they lose. But that's what I like playing," he noted.
