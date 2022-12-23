King Charles III will 'always love' attacking son Prince Harry

King Charles III is taking the high rod with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
One source told Daily Mail that His Majesty is determined to keep mum as his youngest son keeps on attacking the family.
"Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar."
This comes after Harry opened up about his last fight with Prince William and father, King Charles, before he exited UK.
He told Netflix cameras: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."
Prince William's wife Kate Middleton to show off her grace in at the annual royal show
The mansion is up for sale with a £26.7million price tag
Meghan and Harry, who are currently living in Montecito, has sparked worldwide reactions with their docuseries
King Charles will host the festive celebrations at Sandringham, following the late Queen's tradition
Mindy Kaling sets the record straight with an Instagram user expressing 'concern' about her food pictures
Prince Harry is seen 'in tears' in new moving snap