Victoria Silvstedt sizzles in plunging swimsuit on sunny outing

Victoria Silvstedt looked sensational as she poured her curves into a plunging swimsuit for a recent holiday on a beach in St Barts on Wednesday.
The Swedish model, 48, showed off her phenomenal physique in ain a plunging swimsuit that featured a lace-up neckline.
Showcasing her toned figure she teamed the cream one-piece with a pair of minuscule denim hot pants to show off her bronzed legs.
Victoria layered over a textured sheer kimono and carried a woven basket bag over one shoulder.
She styled her bright blonde hair with a hint of a wave and opted for a subtle lip gloss to enhance her beauty.
To complete her look, the model shielded her eyes with a large pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and some heeled sandals.
Victoria has been enjoying a luxury trip to France with her partner Maurice Dabbah.
The beauty and her boyfriend Maurice, who is dubbed one of the richest businessman in Sweden, have been together since 2011.
