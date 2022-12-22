Bella Hadid lands in legal trouble over Instagram photo

Bella Hadid has been hit with a federal lawsuit by a photographer for using his photograph without giving him any monetary benefit or credit for the photo.

According to a report by Radar Online, Gigi Hadid’s sister shared a picture of herself captured by Robert O’Neil on Instagram without his permission.

The photographer claimed in his lawsuit that Bella received a “financial benefit” from the picture which also helped her increase social media traffic.

“O’Neil has invested significant time and money in building [O’Neil’s] photograph portfolio,” the court document read as per the outlet.

The image in question shows Bella in a red bandana and a navy-blue swimwear taken on December 4, 2019 by Robert, who also obtained a copyright for the photo in 2020.

“Without permission or authorization from [O’Neil], [Hadid] volitionally copied and/or displayed Plaintiff's copyright-protected Photograph on the Account,” the suit read.