Bella Hadid lands in legal trouble over Instagram photo

Bella Hadid has been hit with a federal lawsuit by a photographer for using his photograph without giving him any monetary benefit or credit for the photo.
According to a report by Radar Online, Gigi Hadid’s sister shared a picture of herself captured by Robert O’Neil on Instagram without his permission.
The photographer claimed in his lawsuit that Bella received a “financial benefit” from the picture which also helped her increase social media traffic.
“O’Neil has invested significant time and money in building [O’Neil’s] photograph portfolio,” the court document read as per the outlet.
The image in question shows Bella in a red bandana and a navy-blue swimwear taken on December 4, 2019 by Robert, who also obtained a copyright for the photo in 2020.
“Without permission or authorization from [O’Neil], [Hadid] volitionally copied and/or displayed Plaintiff's copyright-protected Photograph on the Account,” the suit read.
'Babylon' will release in theatres on Dec. 23.
Offset talks on how is coping up with the loss of the rapper Takeoff
Ben Affleck rides brand new electric Ford Bronco around Los Angeles with son Samuel
Manoj Mustashir said Shah Rukh Khan would have fixed the mistake if he was able to spot it
Millie Bobby Brown revealed doing 'non-consensual kiss' scene with co-star Louis Partridge in 'Enola Holmes 2'
King Charles III is reportedly in favour of a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry