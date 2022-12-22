King Charles III's coronation will be 'massive' with 'huge involvement from public'

FileFootage

King Charles III is reportedly in favour of a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry to promote the best image of the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.



It was speculated that Buckingham Palace might opt for a cut-price event as Charles has long advocated for a slimmed-down monarchy and the financial conditions of the country.

The upcoming ceremony will be a chance to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom" as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Palace leads broadly on the programme. This will be a significant planning event.

"We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well.

"There is a massive planning element to this which will involve not just police forces but work across all government departments,” reported The Mirror.