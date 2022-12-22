 
close
Thursday December 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles III's coronation will be 'massive' with 'huge involvement from public'

King Charles III is reportedly in favour of a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry

By Web Desk
December 22, 2022

FileFootage

King Charles III is reportedly in favour of a “glorious” coronation with pomp and pageantry to promote the best image of the UK amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It was speculated that Buckingham Palace might opt for a cut-price event as Charles has long advocated for a slimmed-down monarchy and the financial conditions of the country.

The upcoming ceremony will be a chance to “showcase the very best of the United Kingdom" as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Palace leads broadly on the programme. This will be a significant planning event.

"We are expecting a huge number of foreign heads of state, international dignitaries and of course there will be a huge amount of involvement from the public as well.

"There is a massive planning element to this which will involve not just police forces but work across all government departments,” reported The Mirror.