Anthony Hopkins drops his take on ‘Wednesday’s Thing, Catherine Zeta-Jones reacts

Sir Anthony Hopkins has been following Netflix’s hit series Wednesday and his latest Instagram video is a treat for the show lovers.

The legendary Hollywood star, 84, surprised his fans after he shared his take on one of the Netflix series’ popular character, the Thing.

On Wednesday, Hopkins shared a video of him doing his epic impression of Thing from the series - which made headlines for the second-biggest streaming week of all-time on the platform.

The Father actor teased his 3.9 million followers with some rather convincing makeup to replicate the stitching in Thing's hand, playing piano and waving goodbye in the end of the video.

Hopkins captioned the video, “Happy Wednesday THING happens when an actor has free time on his hands.”

Wednesday actor Catherine Zeta-Jones also commented on his video, “Haha. I love you so Tony.”

Netflix series stars Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, supported by Christina Ricci, Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline.

Thing is played by professional magician Victor Dorobantu, who has never acted before, according to a Netflix behind-the-scenes video.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.