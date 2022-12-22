Jacob Elordi’s fans bash the actor on ‘becoming American’: Photos

Jacob Elordi has recently been slammed by his fans over the use of American spelling of “color” in a social media post.



On Thursday, the Australian actor took to Instagram and shared a slew of random photos with a thoughtful caption.

In the caption, the Euphoria actor talked some of the things he’s grateful for this Christmas, which included his Priscilla Presley biopic and the “color” of money.

“Happy holidays… Saltburn… Priscilla… Thankyou. And Newman color of money,” wrote the 25-year-old.

As soon as he put up the post, the actor’s some followers expressed their discontentment for not using British spelling convention, which is commonly used in Australia.



One user said, “Nooooo he’s becoming American.”

Another user mentioned that he’s a fan of the Tom Cruise movie The Color of Money, and that’s the logical reason to use the American spelling of “color”.

However, another follower pointed out there was likely a logical explanation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacob will be seen in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming movie Priscilla Presley biopic.