Reese Witherspoon highlights her fashion moments from yesteryears: Watch

Reese Witherspoon was her own fashion critic as she reviewed some of her fashion moments from yesteryears in an Instagram reel.



The reel aptly played Meghan Trainor’s popular hit Made You Look in the background as Witherspoon was seated in a cosy corner, dressed in jeans and a cream top paired with high-heeled camel-coloured boots.

Dressed fashionably in casual chic, the Legally Blonde star captioned her fashion critique segment, “Let’s review some looks, shall? [inquisitive emoji] [applying nail paint emoji]”

First on her roster was a green velvet shift dress, which she wore to the 1996 Romeo and Juliet Hollywood premiere. Styled with a masquerade mask and thigh-high boots, she graded the look with a solid "B" (only because she was pictured chewing gum), via People Magazine.

Next, she reviewed two red carpet looks from the ’90s. One was a black skirt set cinched with a beige satin belt, which she wore with dark red lipstick, a shade that she dubbed as ‘just no good.’ She commented on the “classic” combination which included a button-up shirt, jeans and pearls, which she joked were a "little old lady" for her at the time.

She then highlighted a a monochromatic red suit with oversized sunglasses and a matching moment with her friend Laura Dern, both from 2018.

In the photo with Dern, Witherspoon wore a red suit and a white tee. “Who are these Christmas cuties? Dern and Witherspoon out for Christmas lunch –10 out of 10. Dern, call me,” Witherspoon joked.

Watch the whole video here:

The compilation also got a cheeky comment from Chelsea Handler who wrote, "You're wearing the same outfit in this video as you were when you were 16, Nancy," to which Witherspoon replied, "I love a classic look, Chels!"

