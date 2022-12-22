Prince William 'relaxedl' body language on Christmas card laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton's special message on Christmas card is being decoded by an expert.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, says the Waleses give off a 'light' family vibe in their photo.

He said: "The most important word is light. We have this open space, green space, it's natural, there's only a wall in here. If it was not for the wall it would have been completely natural.

"They're taking a walk on this dirt road or something - but it's a space and light. That is the first impression. You get their facial expressions, they are all smiling."

Speaking of William, he added: "He was relaxed. He didn't feel the need at that moment to look at the camera."