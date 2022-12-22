Prince William 'relaxedl' body language on Christmas card laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton's special message on Christmas card is being decoded by an expert.
Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, says the Waleses give off a 'light' family vibe in their photo.
He said: "The most important word is light. We have this open space, green space, it's natural, there's only a wall in here. If it was not for the wall it would have been completely natural.
"They're taking a walk on this dirt road or something - but it's a space and light. That is the first impression. You get their facial expressions, they are all smiling."
Speaking of William, he added: "He was relaxed. He didn't feel the need at that moment to look at the camera."
Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 with his fiancée Lauren
Gemma Bissix revealed she was sexually assaulted in the toilets of an awards ceremony
Metropolitan Police officers reportedly tackled and arrested a suspicion man after he sparked a fire outside...
"What's so sad here I think is what has already been squandered by Harry"
Katie Piper rejected Simon Cowell's job offer when he got in contact
William and Kate will not deprive Harry and Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibe of their Christmas presents