Simon Cowell heaps praises on his ‘always right’ son Eric

Simon Cowell was full of praises for his headstrong son as he makes decisions for him on his talent shows during his first TV appearance after sparking concern with his 'unrecognisable' appearance.

The music mogul, 63, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women where he spoke about his son Eric, eight, who he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45.

His appearance came soon after he sparked fan concern with his 'unrecognisable' appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, which was filmed on December 2 and aired on ITV on Tuesday.

He said his son is his 'own man' and does not shy away from giving him his opinions on his popular TV talent shows as he confessed that Eric is 'always right'.

When asked if Eric ever gives Simon advice, he replied: 'Oh my God yes, non-stop by the way. I have a good idea what he's going to be when older. He's got his own opinion and he's his own man which is really important.'

The great thing is when I watch the shows, when they go out I'm looking at Eric thinking does he like something? and he's normally right,' he added.



Simon, who previously vowed not to get married or have kids, went on to say that he was 'late to the party' with fatherhood but described it as the 'best thing' to have happened to him.

Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 with his fiancée Lauren, 45, who he is set to marry after he left behind his bachelor lifestyle to walk down the aisle.