Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's bid to portray themselves as victims 'backfiring'

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent docuseries is 'backfiring' in the US, where the people have increasingly “had enough”.



Ms Fordwich made the remarks in conversation with Gerry Baker on Fox Business Network.



Harry, in his bombshell docuseries, claims: "Everything that's happened to us was always going to happen to us because if you speak truth to power, that's how they respond. I’ve had to make peace with the fact that probably never going to get genuine accountability or genuine apology."



Fordwich continued: "What's so sad here I think is what has already been squandered by Harry. What about what they've lost by doing what they've done themselves?

"He had an approval rating by a nation that absolutely loved him. A YouGov poll said he was plus 81 percent in the UK and now he's fallen to minus 63. She has gone from plus 42 percent to minus 72 percent. What a terrible plummet from all they've said and done."

She added: "I covered that wedding. There were people at least 11 to 12 deep at Windsor, there wasn't a whisper from anywhere in the press, including actually Piers Morgan, was quoted in their very own documentary saying that she was a “rock star for the Royal Family."



"And I do have an assignment for them now here we are in the Christmas season. There was an English movie, 2002 I believe it was, Love Actually. And that movie was full of racial intermarriage, different races getting together, and it was across-the-board popular, it's one of the biggest rated movies and there was no discontent with anything racial for that either."

She explained: “You can look at that statistically by data in the US in terms of what the network are saying. With strikes in the UK, perhaps the media should give them what they want which is silence and their own privacy, which they declared they wanted, and go on strike and stop giving them more viewers.”