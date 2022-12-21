Simon Cowell shocks fans with unrecognisable look at Royal Variety Performance

Simon Cowell left his fans baffled after he appeared on stage at the Royal Variety Performance to introduce BGT 2022 winner Axel Blake.

The music mogul was called out by the viewers of the ITV show who urged him to stop getting cosmetic surgeries as he already looks unrecognisable.

Some social media users even refused to accept that it was Cowell himself on stage as they speculated that it was his lookalike on Twitter as per The Sun.

“What's he done to himself?” one user asked about Cowell who flaunted his incredibly smooth visage at the annual variety show.

“Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety show, what has he done to himself?” another commented on his looks while one added, “Simon Cowell needs to stop having facelifts!.”

"It’s Simon Cowell look alike - Simon Cowell… #royalvarietyperformance,” one tweeted while another user said, "Simon Cowell sounds like someone doing an impression of Simon Cowell."

This comes after Cowell told the outlet earlier this year that he has decided to stop using the injectables on his face after his son Eric was “in hysterics” at his face.

“Enough was enough," the reality TV judge added. "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."