Key reason of Kate Middleton, Prince William silence on Meghan Markle, Harry allegations revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not yet responded to allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their Netflix docuseries.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been applauded for their decision not to comment on Meghan and Harry’s remarks.

According to the New Idea, King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton share similar reason for not responding to the explosive claims made by Harry and Meghan in their new Netflix series, and are focused on uniting the royal family.

The publication, citing a source, reported the real reason for King Charles and William’s silence is that they are focused on retaining ‘dignity.’

The report, citing an insider, says the King believes forgiveness and silence is the best way to retain dignity.

This is a similar key reasoning as to why William and Kate have also remained quiet.

Prince Harry accused his brother Prince William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted he had few regrets about leaving in final ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries episodes out last week.