Taylor Swift wins hearts with heartwarming gesture for fan fighting with cancer

Taylor Swift melted hearts as she sent a special gift to one of her fans fighting with cancer to help her in her most difficult phase of life.



Todrick Hall, a close pal of the Anti-Hero hitmaker, shared the heartwarming story of Estelle in a TikTok video.

"About a week ago, I got a message from my good friend, Holly, who told me that one of her closest friends, Estelle, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in the eye, brain and spine," Hall shared.

"And Estelle is a gigantic Taylor Swift fan. So much so, that she had a Taylor Swift-themed bridal shower, and her dream is to get a message from Taylor or get Taylor's attention to let her know how huge of a fan she is,” the MTV alum added.

He went on to reveal that he showed the video of the "incredible bridal shower" to Swift to which she responded, "I would love to send her something."

"This morning I woke up and got chills all over my body when I saw this message from Estelle saying that a box showed up, bigger than her body, full of Taylor Swift merchandise," Hall continued.

"I know that she had a smile from ear to ear. She's been DMing me all day and I just wanted you to know that there's so many stories like this that I could tell, but this story in particular warmed my heart."