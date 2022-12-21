Charlie Puth plays a rendition of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' from an apple: WATCH

Charlie Puth showed off his musical genius once again as he played a Christmas jingle just from an apple.

Puth is no stranger to creating music from any object as he demonstrated it o TikTok for over two years leading up to his recently-released album titled, Charlie.

In his latest video, the singer-songwriter threw an apple on his bed and recorded the ‘thud’ sound it created. harlie was able to put give the sound a pitch through his music production software. The hitmaker then created a little beat using different pitches to create a version of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.

It had been a while since fans were treated to one of Charlie's videos about his music-making process since he had been busy with the release of his third studio album Charlie.



Fans under the comments lauded the Light Switch singer’s musical brilliance which included actor Patrick Schwarzenegger. He commented, “Man. You are really one of a kind’

One user commented, “*someone literally breathes * *Charlie makes music out of it*”

Another one said, “Bro can even make music from silence.”

Another fan wrote, “charlie puth: ‘everything is an instrument’”

One quipped, “THAT’S applemazing!!!”

Puth previously exhibited his skills during the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon back in October when he made an original tune out of a cup and a spoon.