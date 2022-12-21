Prince Harry talks about 'pain and suffering' of Kate Middleton and other royal women

The British royal family was largely spared in the first three episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
It was also reported that although King Charles , Prince William and other members of the family did not watch the documentary, their aides briefed them on the content of the first three episodes.
The King and Prince William had no objection to what was said in the first three episodes.
But the tabloid media and royal experts criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for one reason or another.
But a close look at the documentary's first episode shows that Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla and other female members of the royal family would like Prince Harry's empathy towards them.
Harry talks about "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" before explaining what kind of woman he wanted in his life.
Pictures of Kate Middleton and other royal female members of the family are shown on the scree when Harry talks about them without naming them.
"I remember thinking "How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes being with me," says Harry.
Cardi B shares her desire to have a big family with husband Offset.
On May 19 of this year, the couple welcomed their first child
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was unaware that Meghan and Harry were part of Netflix's new docuseries
On Monday, Jeff told followers he was feeling lonely after splitting
failed to convince their critics and fans with their shows and stories
King Charles III, Prince William - who believe in forgiving - would never go against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle